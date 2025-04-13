Coachella

Man who threatened to bomb Coachella is arrested in Palm Springs

Security officers at Agua Caliente Casino were approached by a man who said he'd be responsible for bombing the music festival.

By Karla Rendon

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Guests with Spectra and the Ferris Wheel are seen during 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

A Santa Monica man was arrested early Sunday after he threatened to bomb the Coachella Music & Arts Festival, the Cathedral City Police Department said.

Police were notified of a suspicious man at Agua Caliente Casino after security guards were approached by a man traveling in a Tesla who said he’d “be responsible for a bombing” at the festival, according to police.

Using DMV information, officers identified the vehicle’s owner and began to search for him. While police looked for the man, they notified law enforcement officials at the festival of the threat.

Investigators used Flock ALPR cameras to track the man’s movements through the Coachella Valley and located his car in Palm Springs shortly after midnight. He was arrested in the city and a subsequent search of his vehicle showed that no weapons, explosives or bomb-making materials were in his possession.

The man, who was identified as 40-year-old Davis Darvish of Santa Monica, was arrested and charged with making bomb threats. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Cathedral City Police Sgt. Rick Osborne at 760-202-2448. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP.

This article tagged under:

CoachellaPalm SpringsCoachella ValleyCoachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
