Man wielding fake rifle shot and killed by Santa Ana police

A firearm that was recovered was determined to be fake.

By Missael Soto

Police
Officers shot and killed a man who was wielding a fake firearm in downtown Santa Ana, police said Sunday.

Authorities responded to several calls from witnesses around 5 p.m. of a man armed with a rifle near 2nd Street and N. Broadway Boulevard.

Police arrived to the area and engaged with the man before opening gunfire. The suspect was transported a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injures, according to officer Natalie Garcia with Santa Ana police.

The reported firearm was recovered and determined to be fake.

The man's identity has not been released.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. The area is expected to be blocked off for several hours.

