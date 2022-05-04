Man With Autism Recalls Frightening Attack by Two Men in Lynwood

Adam Foltz said on Sunday he was at work in Lynwood as voter registration canvasser, a job he enjoys, but is too scared to go back.

He feels physically OK, but he's still shaken up.

"I was scared that they were going to beat me up real bad or pull out a weapon," said the 37 year old from Anaheim.

Sunday afternoon, he says he was canvassing a Lynwood neighborhood two men attacked him.

"They started swinging and pushing me, punching me," he said. "I was screaming for help and the neighbor luckily came out."

The men took off in a dark-colored sedan.

Foltz believes the two men came looking for him after their first encounter several minutes prior.

"One of them was standing out by the car, urinating. And I asked him whether he was registered to vote in Lynwood and he started yelling at me, 'Get the f*** out of here!'"

Foltz says the men didn’t take anything so he doesn’t believe they were trying to rob him.

But he does think he was targeted.

"I'm high functioning," he said. "I have autism."

It's not clear whether his disability had anything to do with the attack, but detectives will investigate.

Foltz says he doesn’t know anything about his aggressors, but he wants them to know something about him.

"That I'm a special soul, and very loving, and like to get along."

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies said they took a battery report.