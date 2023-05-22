Man With Pick-Axe Chases People After Crashing Into Lake Forest Home

A man armed with a pick-axe chased people after crashing a car into a home Monday in the Orange County community of Lake Forest.

The crash was reported just before noon in the 22000 block of Robin Street. The KIA sedan ended up with two wheels on a low landscaping wall in front of the home.

The homeowner was inside the garage with children and came out to see what happened. Witnesses said the driver, armed with a pick-axe, started chasing people, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said.

There were no reports of injuries involving residents.

The man then barricaded himself inside another home in the neighborhood. He was eventually detained and transported to a hospital.

Details about his condition and the cause of the crash were not available.

