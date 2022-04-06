Canyon Country

Watch: Axe-Wielding Man Destroys Man's Drum Kit at Park

Video shows the attacker charging toward Andy Torres as he practiced on his drums at a Southern California park.

By Beverly White and Jonathan Lloyd

An axe-wielding man hacked an amateur musician's drum kit to pieces in a bizarre attack caught on video at a Southern California park.

Drummer Andy Torres said he was practicing Saturday morning at Todd Longshore Park in Canyon Country, northeast of Santa Clarita. Video shows Torres, wearing a wrestlers mask, stand and run for safety as the man charges into view of the camera and starts swinging the axe.

“From the corner of my eye, I catch a white male come up from behind me with an axe," Torres said. "No warning, no nothing. He went straight for the drum kit."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed a crime report about the attack was filed with the department. No arrests were reported. Torres said he also captured video of the man's car and provided that information to authorities.

After destroying Torres' drums, the man pulled a handgun from his jacket, Torres said.

“That’s when I really lost it," he said.

Torres was not injured. Video shows the man walking away down a path and back toward his car.

Torres. 36, said the drum kit was a gift from friends. He said he's reluctant to play again near the park north of Los Angeles, where he used to find peace of mind practicing on his drums.

"That little drum kit means the world to me," Torres said.

