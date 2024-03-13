Man with chainsaw in custody after 3-hour Mission Hills standoff in bed of pickup

A man who was holding a chainsaw as he stood in the bed of a pickup in front of a Mission Hills Subway was taken into custody Tuesday after a three-hour standoff.

Officers responded at abouT 3:30 p.m. to the parking lot near Sepulveda Boulevard and San Fernando Mission Road. Details about why the man refused to get out of the truck bed were not immediately available.

The man had an outstanding warrant for his arrest related to a domestic violence case, police said.

"He was uncooperative, became combative," said LAPD Lt. Samer Issa. "So (officers) took a step back to de-escalate the situation. At one point, he recovered one of his chainsaws from the back of the truck, and he started the chainsaw. So, officers maintained a distance."

At one point, the man stood up with a pink laundry basket over his head.

A SWAT team in an armored truck responded to the scene. Beanbags were deployed, striking the man in the chest and arms.

The standoff ended shortly after 6 p.m.

Sepulveda Boulevard was closed during the standoff. No injuries were reported.