Homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a man found dead on a basketball court in East LA early Thursday.

The call came in a before 5 a.m. in the 4900 block of E. Cesar E Chavez Avenue. Authorities found a man they said was between 15 and 20 years old.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.