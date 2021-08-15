5 Freeway

Man, Woman Decapitated in Crash on 5 Freeway in San Fernando Valley

Alcohol and excessive speed may have been factors in the crash, according to the CHP.

By City News Service

OC Hawk/NBCLA

Authorities believe alcohol and excessive speed may have been factors in a crash that decapitated two people in Granada Hills early Sunday morning, when a car slammed into the back of a big rig on the Golden State (5) Freeway.

The crash was reported at 12:57 a.m. on the southbound freeway just south of the San Diego (405) Freeway interchange, California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.

A 2007 Dart International tractor and trailer, parked on the right shoulder of the freeway, was rear-ended by a speeding 2010 Lexus sedan that failed to maintain the curve in the road just prior to the crash, according to a CHP statement.

Witnesses told the CHP that the silver sedan caught fire. The two occupants inside the Lexus, a 38-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. The 35-year-old man behind the wheel of the big rig was not injured.

The names of the two individuals who died in the crash have not yet been released, pending notification of their families.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

los angeles county Jul 7

Caltrans Holds ‘Clean California Day' With Free Dumping, Trash Cleanup Events

5 Freeway Aug 11

Suspect Attempting To Flee Shot and Killed by Deputy in Gorman

All affected traffic lanes were re-opened by 9:35 a.m.

The CHP's Newhall area office asked anyone with information about the crash to call them at 661-600-1600.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

5 Freewaysan fernando valleyCHPfatal crash
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us