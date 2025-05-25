2 dead, 1 injured in South LA shooting

Police were investigating a shooting that left two dead in the Manchester Square neighborhood in South LA, authorities said.
Officers responded to reports of gunshots around 6:26 p.m. Saturday near Florence Avenue.
LAFD paramedics were called to assist and located three shooting victims. Two of them succumbed to their injuries and a third was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
