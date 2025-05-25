South LA

2 dead, 1 injured in South LA shooting

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police were investigating a shooting that left two dead in the Manchester Square neighborhood in South LA, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots around 6:26 p.m. Saturday near Florence Avenue.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

LAFD paramedics were called to assist and located three shooting victims. Two of them succumbed to their injuries and a third was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

South LA
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us