2 dead, 1 injured in South LA shooting

Police were investigating a shooting that left two dead in the Manchester Square neighborhood in South LA, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots around 6:26 p.m. Saturday near Florence Avenue.

LAFD paramedics were called to assist and located three shooting victims. Two of them succumbed to their injuries and a third was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for details.