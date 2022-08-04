Santa Clarita

Forward Progress Stopped, Lanes Reopen in Santa Clarita Brush Fire

By Staff Reports

Robin Winston

Mandatory evacuations were ordered Thursday as firefighters responded to a brush fire burning in Santa Clarita.

Mandatory evacuations were in order for businesses on Soledad Canyon Road between Bouquet Canyon Road and Commuter Way, and south of Commuter Way to Magic Mountain Parkway.

Deputies were closing Soledad Canyon Road in both directions, between Bouquet Canyon Road and Commuter Way.

At around 4 p.m., the LA County Fire Department announced crews stopped forward progress of the Railroad Fire at about 20 acres.

Smoke could be seen for miles.

At around 6 p.m., the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Department announced all lanes west of Soledad Canyon Road were reopened and the number three lane east of Soledad Canyon Road is the only lane that will remain closed as crews cleaned up.

