Mandy Moore's iPad will soon be back in her arms after the device made a long journey from Ecuador to Philadelphia.

The pop singer and "This Is Us" star tweeted that she left the tablet on an American Airlines plane on Dec. 26. The plane was flown to Philadelphia, where a crew member found the iPad and turned it over to lost and found.

Hey @AmericanAir! In midst of traveling home early and in a post-food poisoning haze, I left my iPad on the plane yesterday. I’ve tracked it to Philly and it looks like it’s in a lost and found lock box. I’ve filed a claim but would love your help! — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) December 27, 2019

Moore, 35, was traveling with her husband in Ecuador when they both came down with severe food poisoning. They cut short their trip, which was to include a guided hike of the South American nation's Cotopaxi

volcano. In the haze of the illness, Moore forgot to grab the iPad while disembarking back in the U.S., she said.

Within a few hours, Moore said airline staffers found the device and was shipping it her way. She ended a second tweet with thanks to American Airlines staff.

In non-essential news, @AmericanAir has found my iPad and it’s being shipped home. I know it’s silly with all that is happening in the world, but thanks to all the kind folks who offered to help. Perfect sentiment to end the year with- thank u, friends! And thanks @americanair! — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) December 27, 2019

American Airlines spokesman Andrew Trull said the airline was happy to help end Moore's "year on a high note."

"Our social customer care team is among the best in the business, working around the clock to answer customer questions and resolve travel issues," he said in an email.