Manhattan Beach Pier shut down due to swarm of bees

A swarm of bees forced officials to shut down Manhattan Beach Pier until further notice Saturday.
Police received a call of the swarm shortly before 4 p.m. and officers halted access to the pier for the public’s safety. It is unclear exactly where the swarm was reported.
Authorities contacted a professional to inspect the bees at the site. It is unclear when the pier will reopen.
No injuries were immediately reported in connection with the incident.
