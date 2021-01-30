Manhattan Beach

Manhattan Beach Police to Increase Enforcement on Electric Bike Riders

These efforts will include targeting those riding without a helmet, riding on sidewalks, failing to stop at posted stop signs, and riding on The Strand or the bike path.

By City News Service

Pedestrian traffic
Photo: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa (Photo by Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Manhattan Beach police will begin an increased enforcement effort Saturday targeting traffic violations by people riding electric bicycles. 

“Over the last several months, electric bikes -- e-bikes -- have become very popular throughout the South Bay and Manhattan Beach,” police Sgt. Tim Zins said in a statement. “With the popularity of these e-bikes, we have had some safety concerns and violations of the law.”

Police have received complaints about children and adults not wearing helmets, along with collisions between pedestrians and e-bike riders, Zins said. 

“During these difficult times, we encourage our residents to get out and exercise safely,” Zins said. “You can help in this endeavor by educating yourselves and your children on the laws of electric bicycles in California as well as the related Manhattan Beach Municipal Codes.” 

This was the first full weekend plenty of retailers were allowed to get back to work, and they're excited to be open ahead of Memorial Day. Kim Tobin reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. Sunday May 25, 2020.

Beginning Saturday, police will start strictly enforcing local and state laws that apply to electric bicycles. These efforts will include targeting those riding without a helmet, riding on sidewalks, failing to stop at posted stop signs, and riding on The Strand or the bike path.

“As a reminder, only pedestrians are allowed on The Strand and only bicycles propelled by human power are allowed on the bike path,” Zins said. 

More information is available at www.citymb.info and www.PeopleForBikes.org.

Make It Jan 12

Stay Safe Outdoors: 8 Things to Avoid If You're Hitting the Beach Or Park This Weekend

Make It Jan 12

The Best At-Home Workout Streaming Services to Try During COVID-19

2020 Jan 1

Star of Controversial 2019 Peloton Ad Responds to Jokes Calling Her a ‘Prophet'

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Manhattan Beachlaw enforcemente-bike
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us