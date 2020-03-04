Man Pistol-Whipped and Robbed in Manhattan Beach

Manhattan Beach police Wednesday sought public help to find the robbers who held up two people at gunpoint in separate crimes.

The first crime occurred about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near 19th Street and Ardmore Avenue, Manhattan Beach Police Sgt. Tim Zins said.

A man was walking in the area when two men approached him, and he was

pistol-whipped and robbed, Zins said. The men fled in a dark gray vehicle.

The second crime occurred about 10:45 p.m. near 10th Street and Aviation Boulevard. A man was pistol-whipped and robbed by three men who fled in a gray car.

"Based on the information we have obtained, we believe both crimes were committed by the same perpetrators,'' Zins said.

Anyone with information on the case, including security video, was urged to call police at 310-802-5171.