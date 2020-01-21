Century City

Manhunt Underway for Man Who Fatally Shot a 28-Year-Old Outside Century City Mall

Traffic in the area was still being diverted Tuesday as police continued their investigation.

OnScene.TV

A manhunt was underway on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, after a man fatally shot a 28-year-old man outside a restaurant at the Westfield Century City mall.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A manhunt was underway Tuesday for an assailant who shot and fatally wounded a 28-year-old man outside a restaurant at the Westfield Century City mall.

Officers responded to the shopping center, located in the 10200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, about 10:25 p.m. Monday and found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead  at a hospital, according to police, who said the preliminary investigation determined he was shot several times by another man during an argument.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Hollywood 2 hours ago

Woman Run Over, Killed in Possible Road Rage Incident in Hollywood

Century City 50 mins ago

Man Fatally Shot Outside Westfield Century City Mall, Santa Monica Blvd. Shut Down

According to multiple reports from the scene, the men began arguing inside Javier's, a busy restaurant/bar, and went outside, where the unidentified assailant pulled out a gun and fired three shots.

A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately released by
police, who were diverting traffic from the area this morning while continuing their investigation.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Century City
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us