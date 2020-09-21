Many Dressed in ‘Handmaid's Tale' Robes During Vigil For Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, several vigils were held in her memory on Saturday afternoon -- one of them in the city of Santa Ana.

It was an emotional event where the legacy of the judge and the great loss that it means for the democracy of this country was remembered.

"In a symbolic gesture of what could happen if Judge Ginsburg's legacy is not protected and her deathbed wishes are not respected, participants will dress in handmaid robes," the groups that planned the vigil said in a statement.

The red robes and white bonnets worn by the participants were popularized by the television series based on the book of the same name, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a tale about a dystopian future where women become the property of the state.

With emotional phrases, and from the steps of the federal court building in the city, a group of people and community leaders held a vigil in honor of an icon of equality and defense of women's rights.

"She is a hero for all women and for all those who want democracy to continue," said activist Karen Hernandez. "Her legacy is very great and everything she has done for women and men as a judge and all her decisions is a great thing."

Ginsburg was born in 1933 in Brooklyn, New York to Jewish parents and was the second woman to become a judge in the U.S. Supreme Court, after being appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, leaving a great legacy in her career as a magistrate.

A tireless fighter on social issues, Ginsburg gave her vote and support for abortion rights, same-sex marriages, immigration, health care, and affirmative action. Her passing now worries those who defend the rights of immigrants.

For her actions and determination, she was considered a celebrity by the progressives of this country. After her death, the future of the Supreme Court is uncertain, some activists said.

"Just this week TPS (temporary protected status) was eliminated for many immigrants and today there was a march in protest of these actions," said Lulu Hammad, an activist. "We are going to see many of the things in decline, such as the issue of health and the many rights that we enjoy today."

Ginsburg was 87 years old. Pancreatic cancer ended her life, but the legacy she has left will last forever.

