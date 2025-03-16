Many streets to close early Sunday for LA Marathon

Streets will begin closing around 3 a.m. on Sunday for the 40th annual Los Angeles Marathon, with the first competitors set to take off at 6:30 a.m.

The 26.2-mile course begins at Dodger Stadium and ends at Santa Monica Boulevard and Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

After leaving the stadium, the racers will wind south through Chinatown, Little Tokyo and the Toy District before turning back north through downtown LA, northwest through Echo Park and Silverlake and then west through Hollywood, using Hollywood and Sunset boulevards. They'll turn left on Doheny Drive and right on Burton Way into Beverly Hills, where they'll take Rodeo Drive south to Wilshire Boulevard, then west on Santa Monica Boulevard and back onto Wilshire, west to Bundy Drive and back to the finish line.

The full list of street closures and times can be found here.

All road closures will be in effect as of 6 a.m. Sunday.

Marathon officials estimate that all roads will be re-opened by 6 p.m.