Map: See the 26.2-Mile Los Angeles Marathon Route

Thousands of runners will be on the move early Sunday morning from Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica in the 2021 Los Angeles Marathon.

This year’s 26.2-mile course will take runners from the stadium, south to downtown Los Angeles, west to Santa Monica and then back to the finish in Culver City. It will pass some well-known Los Angeles tourist locations along the way.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Click the map below to view a larger image.

The gates at Dodger Stadium open at 3 a.m. Competitors in wheelchairs start at 6:30 a.m.. Elite women follow 15 minutes later, then Elite men and the full field follow at 6:55 a.m.

Streets on the route will close as early as 4 and 5 a.m. They will reopen after the runners pass. Nearby freeway ramps also will close.

Ramps on the southbound 405 Freeway will be closed at Santa Monica Boulevard and east- and west-bound Wilshire Boulevard from 4:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. The northbound 405 ramp to west Wilshire Boulevard will also be closed.