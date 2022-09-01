Map: Check Air Quality Levels as Route Fire Burns in Castaic

As the Route Fire in Castaic burns thousands of acres, sending thick, black smoke into the air and ash raining down, experts are recommending residents stay indoors and avoid the smoke.

A smoke advisory was issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District Wednesday, noting that though air quality was listed as moderate, it's more likely that air quality is at unhealthy levels closer to the Route Fire, which had burned more than 5,200 acres' by Thursday.

The Route Fire was 12% contained as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The cause is still unknown.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The fire began burning Wednesday around noon, and exploded to thousands of acres by the evening as Southern California experienced a punishing heat wave.

A Flex Alert was issued and extended for the state as many areas saw triple digits.

Learn more about the Route Fire, including evacuation information and current conditions here.

View real-time air quality levels with the interactive map below.

View ozone levels

Image: Areas where there will be dangerous heat, and little relief

Image: Temperature trend in Santa Clarita

Image: Areas directly affected by smoke due to Castaic fire

You can also subscribe to air quality alerts by email from the South Coast AQMD here.

In addition to the high temperatures, there are smoke impacts on the air quality thanks to smoke from the Route Fire in Castaic. Shanna Mendioa has the forecast for Sept. 1, 2022.