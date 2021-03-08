Map: Where California's 58 Counties Fall in the State's Four-Tier, Color-Coded Reopening System

Last year, California unveiled a four-tier and color-coded system based on coronavirus conditions in each of the state's 58 counties.

When it was first released, about 94 percent of California's population was under the most restrictive purple tier. As of March 2, 40 counties were in the purple tier; 16 counties were in the red tier; and two were in the orange tier. By mid-March, only 11 counties remain in the purple tier.

Most Southern California counties have moved from purple to red after San Diego, Riverside, Ventura and Santa Barbara county all qualified March 16 to change tiers. The week before, LA and Orange county left the purple tier.

On March 9, Alpine County reached the yellow tier -- the first California county to enter the least restrictive tier, meaning most indoor businesses can open with modifications.

As conditions improve and vaccinations continue, more counties are preparing to move out of the purple tier and into less restrictive red, orange and yellow tiers.

The map below shows were each county falls within the tiered system as of March 16. Updates are issued on Tuesdays.

Click here for the full interactive experience.

The state posts updates to its Blueprint for a Safer Economy system here. Find out what it means for you.

Counties must remain in a tier for at least three weeks before moving to a less restrictive tier. The next tier's criteria must be met for two consecutive weeks before a move to the less restrictive tier.

March 9 Update

Los Angeles County's state-adjusted average rate of daily new COVID-19 cases dropped to 5.2 per 100,000 residents, clearing the way for the county to advance to the ``red'' tier of the state's economic-reopening blueprint in a matter of days. The county will advance as soon as the state reaches the threshold of administering 2 million vaccine doses in hard-hit communities statewide, a total that could be reached by the end of the week.

Orange County's case rates have moved up to the red tier and its positivity rates are in the orange tier, giving the county one week's credit for moving up from the most restrictive purple tier. If the county can maintain those metrics through Sunday it can graduate up to the red tier, which allows for a relaxation of stay-at-home orders, by March 17. The county is also reporting 108 new cases and declining hospitalization rates, but 61 more fatalities have been logged.