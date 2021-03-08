Map: Where California's 58 Counties Fall in the State's Four-Tier, Color-Coded Reopening System

After the state lifted its Regional Stay-at-Home Order in January, California returned to a system based on conditions in each county. The map below shows the status of each county as the state continues to reopen.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Last year, California unveiled a four-tier and color-coded system based on coronavirus conditions in each of the state's 58 counties.

When it was first released, about 94 percent of California's population was under the most restrictive purple tier. As of March 2, 40 counties were in the purple tier; 16 counties were in the red tier; and two were in the orange tier. By mid-March, only 11 counties remain in the purple tier.

Most Southern California counties have moved from purple to red after San Diego, Riverside, Ventura and Santa Barbara county all qualified March 16 to change tiers. The week before, LA and Orange county left the purple tier.

On March 9, Alpine County reached the yellow tier -- the first California county to enter the least restrictive tier, meaning most indoor businesses can open with modifications.

On March 23, only eight counties remained in the state's most restrictive category.

As conditions improve and vaccinations continue, more counties are preparing to move out of the purple tier and into less restrictive red, orange and yellow tiers.

The map below shows were each county falls within the tiered system as of March 23. Updates are issued on Tuesdays.

Click here for the full interactive experience.

This map displays tier system status as of March 16, 2021.

The state posts updates to its Blueprint for a Safer Economy system here. Find out what it means for you.

Counties must remain in a tier for at least three weeks before moving to a less restrictive tier. The next tier's criteria must be met for two consecutive weeks before a move to the less restrictive tier.

