Map: Headed to WeHo's Halloween Carnaval? Here's how to get there

The City of West Hollywood's Halloween Carnaval makes its return, closing down a one-mile stretch of Santa Monica Boulevard.

Road closures will make it difficult to get to the event via car. Available meter parking and structures are sprinkled around town but space is limited.

Carnaval-goers are invited to take public transportation or a rideshare service.

West Hollywood's ride service The Pickup and Cityline shuttles will be offering modified routes for the event throughout the night.

To avoid being stuck in nightmarish traffic, use this map to find your way to the Halloween Carnaval:

Thousands of Angelenos are expected to attend the Halloween Carnaval as it makes its return to the city following a two-year break.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and go on until 11 p.m. although many roads will remain closed until the next day early morning. Below is a list of street closures provided by the city of West Hollywood.

Street closures for the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval

North San Vicente Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday to no later than 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

All alleyways between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 12:01 a.m. Tuesday to no later than 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Santa Monica Boulevard between North Croft Avenue/Holloway Drive and North Doheny Drive from 10 a.m. on Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

La Cienega Boulevard between Holloway Drive and Willoughby Avenue from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

North San Vicente Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Cynthia Street from 10 a.m. on Tuesday trough 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

North Robertson Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 10 a.m. on Tuesday through 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

North La Peer Drive between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 10 a.m. on Tuesday through 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

North Almont Drive between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue from 10 a.m. on Tuesday through 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Sunset Boulevard eastbound and westbound turn lanes onto southbound La Cienega Boulevard from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Residential permit parking will be lifted citywide between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 12 p.m. Wednesday.