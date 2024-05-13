Map: Where health warnings are in effect on the LA County coast

Health warnings remain in effect Monday at some locations along the Los Angeles County coast as the waters recover from a sewage spill.

The warnings were issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards. Warnings remained in effect Monday morning at the following locations.

Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach The entire swim area.

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State beach near Will Rogers Tower 18, 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach, Santa Monica South Tower 20, 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey, including the entire swim area.

Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro, including the entire swim area.

People were advised to avoid the water at those locations.

Warnings were lifted at Ballona Creek at Dockweiler State Beach and Venice Beach.