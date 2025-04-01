As the new sales tax rates went into effect Tuesday across California, Southern California counties and cities began to see some of the highest sales tax rates in the nation.

In Los Angeles County, after voters approved Measure A in November to impose a permanent half-cent increase to fund homelessness services, the quarter-cent sales tax increase went into effect.

For certain cities, the new sales tax rates became even higher as voters approved additional district taxes to improve public services like transportation and infrastructure. For example, shoppers in Palmdale and Lancaster began paying 11.25% in sales tax.

Below is a map that shows different sales tax rates by city and district.

Each city's new sales tax rate by specific address can be found here.