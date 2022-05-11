Coastal Fire

Map: Orange County Evacuations and Road Closures for Coastal Fire

Check back for updates to this map

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mandatory and voluntary evacuations were underway for parts of Orange County as a destructive wildfire continued to spread along the coast Wednesday night.

The blaze, dubbed the Coastal Fire, had burned about 200 acres near Laguna Beach and Laguna Niguel. More than a dozen homes in the area were destroyed as flames reached into residential neighborhoods.

Below is an interactive map provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Department of evacuations, road closures and shelters.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Click the menu on the top left for a legend, and check back as this map continues to be updated.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, use two fingers to zoom in and out of the map.

If you are unable to access the map, you can call the public information hotline at 714-628-7085.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

wildfire 3 hours ago

Photos: Orange County Wildfire Burns Homes Overlooking the Ocean

Orange County 5 hours ago

Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Orange County Campground on Suspicion of Sex Assault

More information on the Coastal Fire can be found on the sheriff's website at ocsheriff.gov/coastalfire.

This article tagged under:

Coastal FireOrange CountyLaguna BeachLaguna Niguel
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us