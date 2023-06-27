Map: See the expansion proposed for the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument

Members of Congress have proposed an expansion to the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument by 109,167 acres, increasing its size by almost a third.

The expansion proposed by Rep. Judy Chu and Sen. Alex Padilla attempts to increase access and protections to the monument, which extends throughout the backyard of the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles.

Former President Barack Obama had previously designated the 346,177-acres of the San Gabriel Mountains in 2014.

The San Gabriel Mountains, Foothills and Rivers Protection Act would open the mountain up in areas of the San Fernando Valley where protected public lands are limited. It would also include protections for wildlife and any important historical areas.

Map of proposed national monument expansion by the Wilderness Society.

The proposed expansion reaches areas near Sylmar and stretches all the way east to Sierra Madre. The act would also provide more resources to an area that is home to many popular hiking destinations like Eaton Canyon Falls near Pasadena.

According to the Nature For All coalition the San Gabriel Mountains makes up for 70% of Los Angeles County’s open space.

The expansion would not only expand the 109,143 acres but also:

Establish the San Gabriel Mountains National Recreation Area for the San Gabriel and San Jose Foothills and the Rio Hondo and San Gabriel Rivers comprised of over 51,000 acres.

Expand Wilderness area designations within the San Gabriel Mountains by 31,069 acres; and

Designate 45.5 miles of Wild and Scenic Rivers in the San Gabriel Mountains.

In order to bypass congress which Democrats are urging President Biden to do, he would need proceed under the Antiquities Act of 1906 which grants legal protection of cultural and natural resources of historic of scientific interest. If passed, this would mark the fourth time that the Biden Administration establishes or expands a national monument without approval from congress.

“From increased access to nature for underserved communities, to protecting the source of one-third of LA County’s drinking water, Southern California's economy, health, and environment will extensively improve from such a designation by @POTUS “ tweeted Rep. Judy Chu on Twitter.