Map Shows Snow Removal Status of San Bernardino County Roads

Snowed-in San Bernardino County mountain communities are finally starting to see some relief as emergency crews continue clearing roads, though there’s still work to do.

As of Monday, 85% of roads maintained by the county were passable, meaning at least one lane was open with less than 8 inches of snow on the road, which can be navigated by four-wheel-drive vehicles with chains.

As of Sunday, the county said 100% of county-owned roads in Wrightwood were passable, while 60% of roads in the Crestline and Lake Arrowhead areas were passable.

Residents who live on privately owned roads, meanwhile, need to have the roadways cleared by private contractors.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The county provided a map of passable county roads for residents to reference. It noted, however, that though the map is updated daily, it does not necessarily show real-time conditions and is subject to change.

Though progress is being made, there is still a lot of work to do. Highways 18 and 330, for example, remain closed, even for those who live up the mountains, and not all streets are cleared.

“Our residential streets aren’t plowed yet. They have all the main roads plowed, but we can’t get out of our houses. I haven’t seen my kid in 11 days,” Crestline resident Vanessa Totten told NBC4 Monday as she hiked down Highway 18 for supplies.

Totten said her truck remains buried in snow, despite days of working to dig it out. She and other residents were running low on supplies.

The county is now collecting donations for items like canned food, baby formula and water, and in some cases delivering items to homes. It has set up food and supply distribution sites in Wrightwood, Crestline, Lake Arrowhead and Blue Jay.

Residents can also seek shelter at Redlands East Valley High School in Redlands and Rim of the World High School in Lake Arrowhead.