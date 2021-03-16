Map: Track COVID-19 Vaccinations in California's 58 Counties

Most of California’s 40 million residents can begin enjoying limited indoor activities such as dining inside or watching a movie at a theater as coronavirus case rates continue to stay low and more businesses reopen, state officials said Friday.

The easing of restrictions is due in part to the state hitting a 2 million equity metric aimed at getting more vaccines into low-income communities. The state has also opened vaccinations to an estimated 4.4 million people ages 16-64 with disabilities and certain health conditions, including severe obesity, type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease at stage four or above and Down syndrome.

The state is also expanding eligibility to transit workers and residents and workers of homeless shelters, jails and detention centers. They join teachers, food and agriculture workers, health care employees and seniors 65 and older in being eligible for vaccine.

