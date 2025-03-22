Mar Vista homeowners demand action as bumpy roads pose safety risks

Homeowners in Mar Vista are dealing with an issue they say has gotten out of hand. Their complaints and hopes for a fix have gone ignored by the city of Los Angeles and their elected councilperson, making the situation even more frustrating.

Anyone who lives and drives on this street in Mar Vista will tell you these bumps in the road are a pain in the asphalt.

“It’s been a mess, and it’s only getting worse,” said Greg Koltsov, one of the homeowners.

Driving up and down Warren Avenue feels like playing a game of Frogger, as drivers must bob and weave to avoid the rough conditions.

The speed bumps installed by the city just before the pandemic aren’t the issue—homeowners actually requested them. The real problem, they say, is the uneven and broken pavement caused by the growing roots of the neighborhood’s old trees, which have lifted and cracked the sidewalks and asphalt.

“You don’t expect some of them to be the size of Mt. Everest, so you don’t account for it when you’re driving,” said homeowner Kathy Hadizadeh.

In the 15 years that Hadizadeh has lived on Warren Avenue, she and her neighbors agree that not only has the problem worsened, but so has the city’s response.

“We pay hefty property taxes on this street, so I would think the people in charge would do something about this—especially because there are kids in the neighborhood,” emphasized Hadizadeh.

According to Koltsov, the deteriorating road conditions have made it unsafe for children to ride their bikes, joggers to run, and unsuspecting drivers to navigate without risking damage to their cars. Elderly neighbors are also at risk of falling due to the uneven sidewalks.

“I feel like Traci Park’s office and the city of L.A. are just waiting for something drastic to happen before they take action,” Koltsov said.

Koltsov has reached out to the Bureau of Street Services 40 times in the two years since moving in and building his home.

“They constantly tell me they don’t have enough resources or finances,” he said. “I’d like something to be done—not necessarily the whole street, but at least start somewhere.”

In the meantime, Koltsov has taken matters into his own hands by placing cones on top of the worst bumps to warn unfamiliar drivers.

Despite their frustrations, neighbors say they don’t want to lose the trees—they just want a solution.

“I’m not a plant biologist, but I understand that there’s a way to maintain the situation, and that is not happening,” Hadizadeh said.

More than anything, residents want to feel heard.

“If anyone from Traci Park’s office or the city of L.A. is listening, please think about the kids, the local neighbors, and the elderly who have to literally take a different route just to avoid these hazards—just think of them and do something,” Koltsov urged.

NBC has contacted the Bureau of Street Services about the issues on Warren Avenue and is awaiting a response.

Traci Park’s office told NBC that a response is on its way.