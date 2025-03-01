The Marathon continues with Nipsey Hussle's brand entering the restaurant business

Loved ones of Los Angeles legend Nipsey Hussle are expanding his brand with the launch of Marathon Burger, a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Melrose Avenue in LA’s Fairfax District.

What began as a pop-up bloomed into a fully established eatery that celebrated its grand opening on Saturday. Menu items include several burgers and sandwiches, milkshakes and hot wings. It’s all part of what Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, built with his Marathon brand.

Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, brother of the late rapper, said he and the team were inspired to pursue ventures in the burger industry after going on a smash burger tour. He said they noted which ingredients they enjoyed most from different establishments and felt the need to make something of their own.

“… The idea just came like man, we need to create a Marathon burger and do it our way with all the best ingredients,” he said. “Once the idea came, the team was like, ‘All right, we need to make this happen.’ So, all the steps were taken to get us here, finally.”

The eatery boasts fresh ingredients as the team strays from using frozen items. The pickles are made in house, as are their vegan patties for those who don’t eat meat. Additionally, Marathon Burger’s milkshakes are made with Thrifty ice cream.

“Everything in here you get is tailor made to be the best, so we took our time to bring in all organic products,” Samiel said.

The jump into the restaurant industry is part of an effort to honor Hussle’s ambition to expand his brand.

“I think just 100%, the Marathon concept that my brother created is just a long haul, the journey, the vision. It doesn’t happen fast, it’s slow paced,” Samiel said. “This is just another venture into the brand and being able to come in for food for the Marathon brand is important. The goal is to become a lifestyle brand … So definitely, this was in Hussle’s vision and we’re all proud to be able to submit this Marathon Burger on Melrose.”

The famed rapper launched his Marathon brand in 2010 with his mixtape, which shares the same name. He was killed on March 31, 2019, after a gunman shot him in the parking lot of his store, Marathon Clothing. His legacy continues with his music, the effects of his activism that have helped local organizations and his brand.

Marathon Burger is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. It is located at 7507 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles 90046.