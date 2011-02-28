March 2011 Culture Calendar

Check out the great events happening this month.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 17: Rae and Karen Teirney celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on St Patrick's Day at the Muddy Farmer Bar on March 17, 2009 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Johnston/Getty Images)
March 1ST: Joan Rivers - The Lecture - My Life in Show Business
n@ Valley Performing Arts Center | 8 p.m. | $23-$67
nRivers will give the audience a frank, touching, and hilarious look at her life and the challenges she has met during her almost 50 years in show business.
March 2ND: Unrated; A Week of Sex in Cinema
@ Laemmle's Sunset 5 Theatre | 1 - 10 p.m. | $7-$10 | Feb. 25 - March 4
nNOW & LATER's premiere will be accompanied by seven notable films that explore the edgier side of relationships and sexuality in cinema.
MARCH 3RD: Scrabble Night
@ Deyermond Art + Books | 8 to 11 p.m. | Every Thursday
This is an event that makes Scrabble a drinking game. The Scrabble winner will receive a book store gift certificate.
MARCH 4TH: Farmers Market Mardi Gras Celebration
n@ The Farmer's Market | March 4-6 & 8
A fusion of Brazilian Carnival and Mardi Gras with live Cajun and Zydeco music, parade bands, bead-throwing, face painting, workshops and more...
MARCH 5TH: Supercars: When Too Much Is Almost Enough
@ Petersen Automotive Museum | March 5 - Oct 16
Explore a tribute to supercars ranging from the big-bore monsters of almost a century ago to the more recent and recognizable Lamborghini and more...
MARCH 6TH: The Irish Fair & Music Festival
@ Pomona Fairplex Fairgrounds | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | $18-$28 | March 6 & 7
With 9 stages featuring true Irish music, an Irish dog show, pipers, a fine dining Irish buffet and an unique hospitality area with beer, hors d'oeuvres and more...
MARCH 7TH: Swing, Vintage Jazz and Ballroom Dinner Dance
@ Alpine Village | 7:30 p.m. | $3 Entrance Fee
Enjoy a fantastic dinner menu and dance to live swing music from Jack Hale's Swingin' SophistiCats and Vintage Jazz band Six-Shooter...
MARCH 8TH: Eric Clapton
@ Gibson Amphitheatre at Universal CityWalk | 7:30 p.m. | $90-$350+
Legendary guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Eric Clapton will perform at the Gibson Amphitheatre at Universal CityWalk March, 8th and 9th.
MARCH 9TH: Network After Work
@ V Lounge | 6-9 p.m. | $10-$20
Enjoy an atmosphere conducive to creating new professional connections and business opportunities. Guest will receive a complimentary Yes Vodka...
MARCH 10TH: Baroque Conversations 4
@ Zipper Concert Hall | 7 p.m. | $45-$195
Explore the genesis of orchestral music with the LA Chamber Orchestra. Artists will introduce the music, share their insights, and welcome audience questions.
MARCH 11TH: Patton Oswalt
@ Galaxy Concert Theater | 6 p.m. xx | $25
nEnjoy super funny-man Patton Oswalt's stand-up comedy at Galaxy Concert Theater.
MARCH 12TH: Lotta Lounge: An Evening of Vintage Variety
n@ The Mayflower Club | 6:30 p.m. | $10
nEnjoy a night of comedy, amazing magic, delicious cocktails, titillating burlesque, vintage vendors and the intoxicating sounds of L.A.'s The Martini Kings.
MARCH 13TH: OC Marketplace St. Patrick's Day Festival
nOrange County Market Place | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. | $2
Enjoy this family fair with Irish dancers, musicians, comedians, magicians, circus acts, Green Lemonade, mint ice cream and more...
MARCH 14TH: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic
@ Staples Center | 7:30 p.m. | $50-$450+
Orlando Magic take on the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center on March 14.
MARCH 15TH: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
n@ Walt Disney Concert Hall | 8 p.m.
nEnjoy JALCO's easy going musical interaction and virtuosic soloing as they perform on stage as one of the top jazz orchestras.
MARCH 16TH: Playboy Golf Super Scramble - 2011 Golf Tournament
n@ Playboy Mansion | $1,500.00 - $5,000.00 | March 16 - 20
nA clearly unique and unforgettable experience on a superior and challenging course - surrounded by sexy Girls of Playboy Golf.
MARCH 17TH: Hollywood St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl 2011
nIn Hollywood | Check special rules carefully | $10-$30 | March 12 & 17
nA golden ticket to visit over 20 Hollywood bars with no cover and sweet drink specials like $2 Draft Beers, $3 Well Mixed Drinks and $4 Shots...
MARCH 18TH: Brothers Grimm's Shudder
n@ Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre | 11 p.m. | $15
nAmelia Megan Gothams horrific and thrilling adaptation about seeking the meaning of fear.
MARCH 19TH: A Tribute To Ray Charles Date
n@ Long Beach Arena | 6:30 p.m. | $20-$135
nEllis Hall and The Long Beach Symphony Orchestra join forces to pay homage to the memorable and diverse music of an American Legend.
March 20TH: LA Times Travel Show
nLos Angeles Convention Center | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | $8-$12 | March 19 & 20
nWith more than 500 exhibitors, get show only specials and giveaways on travel you won't find anywhere else.
March 21ST: Girl Talk
8 p.m. | Mashup and digital-sampling musician Girl Talk will be at the Hollywood Palladium at 8 p.m. The show is only for those 21 and over.
MARCH 22TH: Passover Desserts Baking Class
@ Surfas Restaurant Supply | 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. | $75
Pastry Chef Ruth Kennison has created a decadent menu of Passover desserts. Take her class and learn how to create your own sweet heirlooms desserts.
MARCH 23TH: Radiolab Live: Symmetry
n@ UCLA Royce Hall | 8 p.m. | $25-$40
Jad & Robert will perform an upcoming episode on symmetry, and how it shapes our very existence—from origins of the universe, to how people look...
MARCH 24TH: The Adventures of Pinocchio
@ Deaf West Theatre | 7:30 p.m. | $25 | Feb. 18 - March 27
An unique comic spin on the classic story brimming with clever political subtext and sly social commentary fit for older audiences.
MARCH 25TH: Second Glass Wine Riot
n@ Santa Monica Place | 7 - 11 p.m. | $50 - $60 | March 25 & 26
nSip over 250 different wines from every region of the world. Enjoy 20-minute crash course wine seminars, DJs, tasty restaurant food pairings and more...
MARCH 26TH: Art & Design Walk
@ The Avenue of Art & Design | 3-7 p.m.
Enjoy product launches, trunk shows, sale promotions, live music, entertainment, food trucks, cocktails and more...
MARCH 27TH: Golden Dragon Acrobats
n@ Armstrong Theatre | 2 p.m. | $30
Enjoy breath taking performances combing award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, music and theatrical techniques...
MARCH 28TH: Lady Gaga
n@ The Staples Center | 8 p.m. | $51-$181
nVirgin Mobile Presents the Monster Ball Tour Starring Lady Gaga.
MARCH 29TH: Gourmet Cupcake Workshop Baking Class
@ Surfas Restaurant Supply | 10 a.m. 1 p.m. | $75
Sign up with your friends - this class is one sweet cupcake party. This class will focus on the art of creating the basics of a great cake batter.
MARCH 30TH: Ice Cube
n@ House of Blues Los Angeles | 8 p.m. | $47-$50
See Ice Cube live in concert on this intimate House of Blues Stage.
March 31ST: Lady Gaga - Monster Ball
@ Honda Center | 8 p.m. |
Missed Lady Gaga at STAPLES Center on the 28th? Never fear, she'll continue her Monster Ball Tour in Anaheim at the Honda Center on the 31st.

