March 2011 Culture Calendar Published February 28, 2011 • Updated on February 5, 2020 at 7:56 am Published February 28, 2011 • Updated on February 5, 2020 at 7:56 am Check out the great events happening this month. 32 photos 1/32 Getty Images AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 17: Rae and Karen Teirney celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on St Patrick's Day at the Muddy Farmer Bar on March 17, 2009 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Johnston/Getty Images) 2/32 March 1ST: Joan Rivers - The Lecture - My Life in Show Businessn@ Valley Performing Arts Center | 8 p.m. | $23-$67nRivers will give the audience a frank, touching, and hilarious look at her life and the challenges she has met during her almost 50 years in show business. 3/32 Getty Images/Image Source March 2ND: Unrated; A Week of Sex in Cinema @ Laemmle's Sunset 5 Theatre | 1 - 10 p.m. | $7-$10 | Feb. 25 - March 4nNOW & LATER's premiere will be accompanied by seven notable films that explore the edgier side of relationships and sexuality in cinema. 4/32 Getty Images / Jeffrey Coolidge MARCH 3RD: Scrabble Night @ Deyermond Art + Books | 8 to 11 p.m. | Every Thursday This is an event that makes Scrabble a drinking game. The Scrabble winner will receive a book store gift certificate. 5/32 Getty Images/iStock Exclusive MARCH 4TH: Farmers Market Mardi Gras Celebrationn@ The Farmer's Market | March 4-6 & 8 A fusion of Brazilian Carnival and Mardi Gras with live Cajun and Zydeco music, parade bands, bead-throwing, face painting, workshops and more... 6/32 Getty Images/Collection Mix: Subjects RM MARCH 5TH: Supercars: When Too Much Is Almost Enough @ Petersen Automotive Museum | March 5 - Oct 16 Explore a tribute to supercars ranging from the big-bore monsters of almost a century ago to the more recent and recognizable Lamborghini and more... 7/32 Getty Images / Peter Macdiarmid MARCH 6TH: The Irish Fair & Music Festival @ Pomona Fairplex Fairgrounds | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | $18-$28 | March 6 & 7 With 9 stages featuring true Irish music, an Irish dog show, pipers, a fine dining Irish buffet and an unique hospitality area with beer, hors d'oeuvres and more... 8/32 Getty Images/Purestock MARCH 7TH: Swing, Vintage Jazz and Ballroom Dinner Dance @ Alpine Village | 7:30 p.m. | $3 Entrance Fee Enjoy a fantastic dinner menu and dance to live swing music from Jack Hale's Swingin' SophistiCats and Vintage Jazz band Six-Shooter... 9/32 Getty Images MARCH 8TH: Eric Clapton @ Gibson Amphitheatre at Universal CityWalk | 7:30 p.m. | $90-$350+ Legendary guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Eric Clapton will perform at the Gibson Amphitheatre at Universal CityWalk March, 8th and 9th. 10/32 MARCH 9TH: Network After Work @ V Lounge | 6-9 p.m. | $10-$20 Enjoy an atmosphere conducive to creating new professional connections and business opportunities. Guest will receive a complimentary Yes Vodka... 11/32 Getty Images/Brand X MARCH 10TH: Baroque Conversations 4 @ Zipper Concert Hall | 7 p.m. | $45-$195 Explore the genesis of orchestral music with the LA Chamber Orchestra. Artists will introduce the music, share their insights, and welcome audience questions. 12/32 MARCH 11TH: Patton Oswalt @ Galaxy Concert Theater | 6 p.m. xx | $25nEnjoy super funny-man Patton Oswalt's stand-up comedy at Galaxy Concert Theater. 13/32 MARCH 12TH: Lotta Lounge: An Evening of Vintage Variety n@ The Mayflower Club | 6:30 p.m. | $10nEnjoy a night of comedy, amazing magic, delicious cocktails, titillating burlesque, vintage vendors and the intoxicating sounds of L.A.'s The Martini Kings. 14/32 Getty Images MARCH 13TH: OC Marketplace St. Patrick's Day FestivalnOrange County Market Place | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. | $2 Enjoy this family fair with Irish dancers, musicians, comedians, magicians, circus acts, Green Lemonade, mint ice cream and more... 15/32 Getty Images MARCH 14TH: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic @ Staples Center | 7:30 p.m. | $50-$450+ Orlando Magic take on the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center on March 14. 16/32 Getty Images MARCH 15TH: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalisn@ Walt Disney Concert Hall | 8 p.m. nEnjoy JALCO's easy going musical interaction and virtuosic soloing as they perform on stage as one of the top jazz orchestras. 17/32 www.ticketstothemansion.com MARCH 16TH: Playboy Golf Super Scramble - 2011 Golf Tournamentn@ Playboy Mansion | $1,500.00 - $5,000.00 | March 16 - 20nA clearly unique and unforgettable experience on a superior and challenging course - surrounded by sexy Girls of Playboy Golf. 18/32 MARCH 17TH: Hollywood St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl 2011nIn Hollywood | Check special rules carefully | $10-$30 | March 12 & 17nA golden ticket to visit over 20 Hollywood bars with no cover and sweet drink specials like $2 Draft Beers, $3 Well Mixed Drinks and $4 Shots... 19/32 MARCH 18TH: Brothers Grimm's Shuddern@ Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre | 11 p.m. | $15nAmelia Megan Gothams horrific and thrilling adaptation about seeking the meaning of fear. 20/32 MARCH 19TH: A Tribute To Ray Charles Daten@ Long Beach Arena | 6:30 p.m. | $20-$135nEllis Hall and The Long Beach Symphony Orchestra join forces to pay homage to the memorable and diverse music of an American Legend. 21/32 March 20TH: LA Times Travel ShownLos Angeles Convention Center | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | $8-$12 | March 19 & 20nWith more than 500 exhibitors, get show only specials and giveaways on travel you won't find anywhere else. 22/32 Getty Images March 21ST: Girl Talk 8 p.m. | Mashup and digital-sampling musician Girl Talk will be at the Hollywood Palladium at 8 p.m. The show is only for those 21 and over. 23/32 Jupiterimages MARCH 22TH: Passover Desserts Baking Class @ Surfas Restaurant Supply | 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. | $75 Pastry Chef Ruth Kennison has created a decadent menu of Passover desserts. Take her class and learn how to create your own sweet heirlooms desserts. 24/32 MARCH 23TH: Radiolab Live: Symmetryn@ UCLA Royce Hall | 8 p.m. | $25-$40 Jad & Robert will perform an upcoming episode on symmetry, and how it shapes our very existence—from origins of the universe, to how people look... 25/32 MARCH 24TH: The Adventures of Pinocchio @ Deaf West Theatre | 7:30 p.m. | $25 | Feb. 18 - March 27 An unique comic spin on the classic story brimming with clever political subtext and sly social commentary fit for older audiences. 26/32 MARCH 25TH: Second Glass Wine Riot n@ Santa Monica Place | 7 - 11 p.m. | $50 - $60 | March 25 & 26nSip over 250 different wines from every region of the world. Enjoy 20-minute crash course wine seminars, DJs, tasty restaurant food pairings and more... 27/32 MARCH 26TH: Art & Design Walk @ The Avenue of Art & Design | 3-7 p.m. Enjoy product launches, trunk shows, sale promotions, live music, entertainment, food trucks, cocktails and more... 28/32 http://www.goldendragonacrobats.com MARCH 27TH: Golden Dragon Acrobatsn@ Armstrong Theatre | 2 p.m. | $30 Enjoy breath taking performances combing award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, music and theatrical techniques... 29/32 Getty Images / Kevin Winter MARCH 28TH: Lady Gagan@ The Staples Center | 8 p.m. | $51-$181nVirgin Mobile Presents the Monster Ball Tour Starring Lady Gaga. 30/32 Getty Images/Flickr RF MARCH 29TH: Gourmet Cupcake Workshop Baking Class @ Surfas Restaurant Supply | 10 a.m. 1 p.m. | $75 Sign up with your friends - this class is one sweet cupcake party. This class will focus on the art of creating the basics of a great cake batter. 31/32 Getty Images MARCH 30TH: Ice Cube n@ House of Blues Los Angeles | 8 p.m. | $47-$50 See Ice Cube live in concert on this intimate House of Blues Stage. 32/32 Erica Camille for NBC March 31ST: Lady Gaga - Monster Ball @ Honda Center | 8 p.m. | Missed Lady Gaga at STAPLES Center on the 28th? Never fear, she'll continue her Monster Ball Tour in Anaheim at the Honda Center on the 31st.