Ventura County

Maria Fire burning in Santa Paula, Ventura County

Ground crews and water-dropping helicopters are aggressively battling the flames, officials said.

By Helen Jeong

Ventura County Fire Department

A brush fire broke out Monday afternoon in the city of Santa Paula, Ventura County, fire officials announced.

The flames were being fanned by onshore winds as the blaze some 20 acres in the Santa Clara River bottom.

"Over 140 firefighters are on scene, supported by two helicopters, and with a third mutual aid helicopter requested, " the Ventura County Fire Department said.

As the water-dropping helicopters attack the fire from the air, ground crews are trying to control the perimeter of the fire while defending any structures in the area.

The Ventura County Air Pollution Control District said the smoke from the fire can impact those living in other parts of Ventura County, including Fillmore.

