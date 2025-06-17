Maria Fire burning in Santa Paula, Ventura County

A brush fire broke out Monday afternoon in the city of Santa Paula, Ventura County, fire officials announced.

The flames were being fanned by onshore winds as the blaze some 20 acres in the Santa Clara River bottom.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Over 140 firefighters are on scene, supported by two helicopters, and with a third mutual aid helicopter requested, " the Ventura County Fire Department said.

As the water-dropping helicopters attack the fire from the air, ground crews are trying to control the perimeter of the fire while defending any structures in the area.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

#MariaFire – A brush fire is burning in the Santa Clara River bottom, south of the City of Santa Paula, being driven east by onshore winds. Over 130 firefighters are on scene, supported by two helicopters, with a third mutual aid helicopter requested. Crews are actively engaged… pic.twitter.com/Ie2VhctjFG — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) June 16, 2025

The Ventura County Air Pollution Control District said the smoke from the fire can impact those living in other parts of Ventura County, including Fillmore.