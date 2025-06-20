Marijuana

Marijuana dispensary employee kidnapped, beaten in Fontana, authorities say

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department released the victims of the suspects to seek additional victims.

By Helen Jeong

Two of the kidnapping suspects, Erick Garcia-Hernandez and David Colton, were arrested in the Muscoy area while a felony warrant was issued for Agustin Lopez-Garcia, who is believed to have fled the country.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department

Authorities in the Inland Empire Friday looked for possible kidnapping-for-ransom victims after they discovered an employee at a marijuana dispensary and a minor were taken by suspects.

The armed kidnapping happened on June 10 when three male suspects took the two victims in the 13600 block of Arrow Route in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators believe the adult victim was taken because of his or her employment at the cannabis business while the juvenile victim, a relative to the primary victim, happened to be present during the crime.

The minor managed to escape from a moving vehicle but suffered serious injuries.

The adult victim was beaten and pistol whipped after being taken to a remote area of the San Bernardino National Forest near the Cajon Pass until a ransom payment was made, the sheriff’s department said.

Investigators believe two vehicles were used in the kidnapping scheme. Ashley Lopez-Cedano (middle) was arrested as an accessory to the crime. Credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department

Two of the kidnapping suspects, Erick Garcia-Hernandez and David Colton, were arrested in the Muscoy area while a felony warrant was issued for Agustin Lopez-Garcia, who is believed to have fled the country.  A female suspect, Ashley Lopez-Cedano, was also arrested as an accessory to the crime.

Investigators believe these suspects are responsible for additional kidnappings for ransom.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have been victimized by these suspects is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff's Station at 909-356-6710.  

