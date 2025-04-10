Marina del Rey

Marina del Rey prepares for 60th anniversary festivities

The coastal community is one of the youngest neighborhoods in Southern California.

By Helen Jeong

As Marina del Rey is celebrating its 60th anniversary since being officially dedicated, the seaside community is preparing for a weekend of family-friendly festivities, officials said Wednesday.

There will be waterfront celebrations at Fisherman's Villages on Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Some of the events include a free 45-minute historic harbor tour aboard a Marina WaterBus and a historical society exhibit, which will display historical photos and narratives of the community.

Families can also take pictures at photo booths while enjoying birthday cupcakes along with face painting and balloon art.

See here for the detailed list of events.

Marina del Rey
