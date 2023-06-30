Some Marina del Rey residents want fireworks show cancelled out of concern for sick sea lions

Some residents of Marina Del Rey are asking for this year's Fourth of July fireworks show to be cancelled as more sick sea lions are washing up on the shore.



A toxic algae bloom that sprouted throughout the Southern California coast is responsible for the deaths and illness of many sea mammals. Sea lions that are currently sick are being assessed by a veterinarian in a resting pen just yards away from the barge where fireworks are set to be launched this Independence Day.

Resident Claire Cianca worries that the amount of people making their way to the beach this holiday may be overwhelming for the sea creatures.

"It's pretty devastating, having things like seizures, not being able to swim very well and even resulting in death" said Cianca about the state of the sea lions.

The Forth of July celebration is a longstanding tradition in Marina Del Rey with people from all over town showing up to see fireworks be launched over the ocean. With the celebration being just days away residents and animal lovers are questioning if it is worth having this year.

"I wish this one year people could just give up that 20-minute fireworks show, just this one time with everything going on" said Marina Del Rey resident Dana Feldman



