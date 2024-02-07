Witness rescues driver from car in water channel in Marina del Rey

One person was rescued from the water early Wednesday after a car went into a channel in Marina del Rey.

Firefighters said a witness pulled the driver onto a boat after seeing the car enter the water. The man was hospitalized, but details about his condition were not immediately available.

Rescue teams responded to the Marina del Rey Channel at about 4 a.m. after a report of a car in the water. When they arrived, the driver was already aboard the witness' boat.

"It was determined that a passer-by, good Samaritan commercial vessel was able to remove a single victim from the vehicle and put him on board their boat," said Olivier O'Connell, section chief with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The search continued Wednesday morning for other possible victims in the water, but no one was located.

The SUV remained in the water.

It was not immediately clear how the car ended up in the water.

