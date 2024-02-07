Marina del Rey

Witness rescues driver from car in water channel in Marina del Rey

Search teams were attempting to confirm whether there are more people in the water.

By Lauren Coronado and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was rescued from the water early Wednesday after a car went into a channel in Marina del Rey.

Firefighters said a witness pulled the driver onto a boat after seeing the car enter the water. The man was hospitalized, but details about his condition were not immediately available.

Rescue teams responded to the Marina del Rey Channel at about 4 a.m. after a report of a car in the water. When they arrived, the driver was already aboard the witness' boat.

"It was determined that a passer-by, good Samaritan commercial vessel was able to remove a single victim from the vehicle and put him on board their boat," said Olivier O'Connell, section chief with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The search continued Wednesday morning for other possible victims in the water, but no one was located.

The SUV remained in the water.

It was not immediately clear how the car ended up in the water.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Downtown LA 8 hours ago

At least 3 arrested for allegedly trespassing at tagged downtown LA high rise

LAUSD 10 hours ago

LAUSD schools attendance bounces back as storm begins to let up

Refresh this page for updates.

This article tagged under:

Marina del Rey
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us