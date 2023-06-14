Marine and Irvine man arrested in Costa Mesa Planned Parenthood clinic firebombing

A U.S. Marine and an Irvine man were arrested Wednesday on federal charges of firebombing a Planned Parenthood clinic in Southern California last year, authorities said.

Agents of the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service arrested Tibet Ergul, 21, of Irvine, and Chance Brannon, 23, of San Juan Capistrano, a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, according to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada.

They were named in a criminal complaint that charged each with using an explosive or fire to damage real property affecting interstate commerce, the statement said.

Both men were expected to appear Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Santa Ana. It was not immediately known if they had attorneys to comment on the allegations.

NBCLA reached out to Camp Pendleton for comment.

A Molotov cocktail was thrown at the front of a clinic in Costa Mesa around 1 a.m. March 13, 2022, according to an affidavit from FBI Special Agent Jennifer Hirsch. Security video recorded two people in hooded sweatshirts and face masks carry out the attack, the statement said.

The fire spread up a wall and across a ceiling above the front door. But responding firefighters and police were able to prevent the building from being destroyed.

About two hours later, the two returned to the clinic, she added.

No one was hurt, but the clinic had to cancel about 30 appointments, prosecutors said.

A day after the attack, Ergul texted an acquaintance, taking credit for the fire and noting that he wished he "could've recorded the combustion," Hirsch said.

Ergul sent a photograph to an "acquaintance" showing "his gloved hand holding the Molotov cocktail from inside Brannon's car,'' Hirsch said.