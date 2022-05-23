Twentynine Palms

Inadvertent Discharge of Weapon Led to Lockdown at Twentynine Palms Marine Base

A lockdown was ordered after a report of shots fired at the base in the desert northeast of Los Angeles.

By Maggie More

A lockdown was lifted at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in San Bernardino County after authorities determined the accidental discharge of a weapon led to a report of shots fired, base officials said.

The base in the desert northeast of Los Angeles tweeted earlier Monday that it was locked down due to a report of shots fired. The lockdown was lifted early Monday afternoon.

"At this time, we can confirm that a weapon was inadvertently discharged," the base tweeted. "No injuries have been reported. this incident is under investigation."

Earlier tweets stated that the first report of shots fired came in at 8:52 a.m., and that the report of shots fired came anonymously.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said it has received no reports of injuries.

The Sheriff's Department is assisting, and no arrests have been made, the SBSD said.

NBCLA has reached out to the base for details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

