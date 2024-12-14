Marine commander relieved of duty nine months after Helicopter crash near San Diego

The commander of a Miramar-based Marine helicopter squadron has been released from duty nine months after a fatal crash that killed five.

According to a statement from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Lt. Col. Nicholas J. Harvey, who headed Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, was relieved of duty last month “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to continue to serve in that position.''

The statement did not discuss specifics on Harvey's dismissal or whether the crash was a factor.

The crash happened on Feb. 6 when a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter carrying the Marines departed from Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs, Nevada. It was headed to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

The aircraft wreckage was located the following day in Pine Valley.

MCAS Miramar Top left: Capt. Jack Casey; top center: Capt. Benjamin Moulton; top right: Capt. Miguel Nava; bottom left: Sgt. Alec Langen; bottom right: Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis.

The Marines killed in the crash were identified as: