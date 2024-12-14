Marines

Marine commander relieved of duty nine months after Helicopter crash near San Diego

Five marines were killed in the crash. The statement did not discuss if the crash was a factor. 

By Benjamin Papp

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, Calif., May 14, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
DVIDS

The commander of a Miramar-based Marine helicopter squadron has been released from duty nine months after a fatal crash that killed five. 

According to a statement from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Lt. Col. Nicholas J. Harvey, who headed Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, was relieved of duty last month “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to continue to serve in that position.''

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The statement did not discuss specifics on Harvey's dismissal or whether the crash was a factor.

The crash happened on Feb. 6 when a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter carrying the Marines departed from Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs, Nevada. It was headed to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The aircraft wreckage was located the following day in Pine Valley.

Top left: Capt. Jack Casey; top center: Capt. Benjamin Moulton; top right: Capt. Miguel Nava; bottom left: Sgt. Alec Langen; bottom right: Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis.
MCAS Miramar
Top left: Capt. Jack Casey; top center: Capt. Benjamin Moulton; top right: Capt. Miguel Nava; bottom left: Sgt. Alec Langen; bottom right: Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis.

The Marines killed in the crash were identified as:

  • Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21, of Olathe, Kansas, a CH-53E helicopter crew chief
  • Sgt. Alec Langen, 23, of Chandler, Arizona, a CH-53E helicopter crew chief
  • Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27, of Emmett, Idaho, a CH-53E helicopter pilot
  • Capt. Jack Casey, 26, of Dover, New Hampshire, a CH-53E helicopter pilot
  • Capt. Miguel Nava, 28, of Traverse City, Michigan, a CH-53E helicopter pilot

This article tagged under:

MarinesSan Diego
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us