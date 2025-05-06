With an unusually high number of disoriented marine mammals sickened by a toxic algae bloom being found along Southern California’s coast, the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro will be getting more funding, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday.

The nonprofit will received $100,00 for medical services it provides while rescuing and treating dozens of sick seal lions this year, with an additional $600,000 possible.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, who authored the motion to boost funding for the Marine Mammal Care Center with Supervisor Janice Hahn, said this year has been worse than one experienced in 2023

John Warner, CEO of the Marine Mammal Care Center, also told NBC Los Angeles that 2025 may be the deadliest year yet as an algae bloom appears to be more intense and widespread this year.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

During an algae bloom, a neurological toxin called domoic acid sickens sea lions and elephant seals, causing them to strand with seizures or lethargy.

“We have room for about 120 animals, and we're already at 50 plus,” said Warner in March. “This can add up to a real capacity issue quickly, where we run out of space, and that's what happened in 2023.”

Horvath also warned during Tuesday's board meeting that LA County is facing an "unprecedented multi-toxin event."

"Reported in recent weeks, hundreds of sea lions, dolphins and other animals have turned up in the sand dead or seriously ill, alarming rescuers and beachgoers alike," said Horvath.

Horvath said this event was worse than one experienced in 2023, calling it "not only a sustainability and environmental crisis, but also a public safety crisis'' that rescuers were not equipped to handle.

"With over 50 million people visiting the beaches annually, we need to take steps to keep the public safe,'' Horvath said.

Officials said the nonprofit receives over 4,000 calls annually to its rescue hotline and calls concerning county-operated beaches make up 60% of all responses and animal admissions for rehabilitation.

"(This) is really the only organization equipped to do the important and frequently unsung work of providing care for our marine mammals that are suffering from domoic acid toxicosis,'' Hahn said.

The organization has cared for at least 410 marine mammals so far in 2025, but its annual budget only accommodates 300 animals, according to Horvath and Hahn, highlighting the need for increased funding.

The center currently needs to raise between $3 million and $3.5 million annually to operate, most of which comes from private philanthropy, officials said.

Warner said the center's original proposal requested $750,000 but the county claimed only 60% of the county beaches were being assisted and called for reduced funding.

"I want to support (the request) but it shouldn't just be on us particularly when we're supporting a non-profit, and we're looking at curtailments to direct county departments,'' Mitchell added, saying that "if the ask was $750,000 -- 60% of that, if that's fair and accurate would get us to $450,000.''

Tuesday's motion adds that the animal center took over operations of animal rescue and response from Marine Animal Rescue, which shut down in 2022, increasing its costs by $600,000.