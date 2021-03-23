World War II

Procession Honors Southern California Marine Nearly 77 Years After He Was Killed in World War II

The remains of Private Jacob Cruz were returned to Southern California after they were discovered on a Pacific island in 2019.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A Marine from Los Angeles who was killed in November 1943 during combat in World War II was honored Tuesday with a procession as his remains were returned to Southern California.

U.S. Marine Private Jacob Cruz was killed in action Nov. 22, 1943 while he faced battle with Japanese forces on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands.  

Cruz died on the third day of battle. He was 18 years old. 

Cruz was reported to be buried on the island in Row D of the East Division Cemetery, later renamed Cemetery 33. In 2019, History Flight Archaeologists located remains from the missing "Row D" of Cemetery 33 and turned them over for identification.

One set of those remains was identified as those of Private Cruz.

The remains were returned to the United States Tuesday morning when a flight arrived at LAX.  They will be transported to a mortuary in Montebello.

