What's Next for the LA City Council After Mark Ridley-Thomas' Corruption Conviction?

The conviction of longtime Los Angeles politician Mark Ridley-Thomas on federal corruption charges leaves the LA City Council with questions about the future of the seat he once held on the panel.

Heather Hutt has been filling in for the District 10 representative on a temporary basis as the legal process played out. It appears she will continue doing so, for now, with a few tweaks.

City Council President Paul Krekorian announced Thursday night -- hours after Ridley-Thomas was convicted of bribery and conspiracy, and other charges -- that he wants the council to appoint Hutt to fill out the remainder of Ridley-Thomas' unexpired term that runs until December 2024. Krekorian asked the council to consider the appointment at its next meeting, scheduled for April 11 after a recess.

Krekorian formally declared the seat vacant and appointed Hutt to serve in a 'caretaker' role.

Council President Krekorian's Statement on Verdict in Mark Ridley-Thomas Trial. pic.twitter.com/WViqiLSQw7 — Paul Krekorian (@PaulKrekorian) March 31, 2023

"While the federal legal process is continuing, and Mr. Ridley-Thomas may choose to pursue his right to appeal, his office nonetheless has now become vacant as a matter of law as provided by Section 207(a) of the Charter of the City of Los Angeles," Krekorian said in a statement Thursday night. "While charges against Mr. Ridley-Thomas were pending, the Council appointed Heather Hutt to hold the office of Council member for District 10 'for so long as the temporary vacancy continues to exist.' Because the vacancy of this office is no longer temporary but is now permanent, Ms. Hutt's temporary appointment is no longer in force and the Council must decide what action, if any, to take to address this vacancy."

Ridley-Thomas, 68, of South Los Angeles, faced federal counts of conspiracy and bribery, and multiple counts of honest services mail and wire fraud. Sentencing is scheduled for April 14. Ridley-Thomas was suspended from City Council in 2021.

Hutt was temporarily appointed by the council to the seat in September 2022. Prior to that, she was serving as caretaker while former Councilman Herb Wesson -- who was originally appointed to fill in during Ridley-Thomas' suspension -- was legally barred from performing his duties on the council and

eventually had to resign because of term-limit issues.

A non-voting caretaker does not hold a seat on the council, but oversees the council office to make sure the district provides constituent services and other basic functions.

Hutt has announced her intention to run for a full term in the 2024 election.

United States Attorney Martin Estrada speaks outside court after the convictions Thursday March 30, 2023.

LA Council Colleagues React to Mark Ridley-Thomas Conviction

Several of Ridley-Thomas' council colleagues issued statements on the demise of a giant figure in Los Angeles politics.

The charges stem from what prosecutors called a quid pro quo arrangement between Ridley-Thomas and a former head of the USC School of Social Work, with the politician accused of steering county contracts toward the school in exchange for benefits to Ridley-Thomas' son, former Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas.

"I am deeply saddened that a career of extraordinary public service and achievement has been brought to a close in this way. Mr. Ridley-Thomas leaves behind an irrefutable legacy of leadership, activism and effective policymaking that have shaped our city, county and state," Krekorian said.

Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson on Twitter recognized Ridley-Thomas' verdict and the veteran politician's longstanding career and the contributions to the community he represented.

"When those in power choose to forget our community, Mark Ridley-Thomas centered and uplifted us," Harris-Dawson tweeted. "We are called to acknowledge this history in the coming days as we navigate the next steps.

Ridley-Thomas previously served on the Los Angeles City Council from 1991-2002, then serving in the state Assembly and state Senate before he was elected to the powerful county Board of Supervisors in 2008, serving until 2020, when he returned to the City Council.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas has spent last 30 years of his life as an elected official, from city hall to Sacramento. The last 12 years, he was as a supervisor representing LA County’s District 2, which includes areas Carson, Compton and South Los Angeles. Dec. 4 is his last day with the county before he takes on his duties with the city council. Supervisor Ridley-Thomas talks with NBC4’s Conan Nolan about one of his last decision on the board: the controversial issue to ban outdoor dining for three weeks. He passionately explains why he voted the way he did. Plus, he looks back at some his most important accomplishments while on the board.

He has a doctorate in social ethics from USC and spent 10 years as executive director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Los Angeles, beginning in 1981.

Councilman Bob Blumenfield said in a statement, "I am disappointed and saddened by the reality that he is the third City Council colleague to either plead or be found guilty of corruption" -- a reference to former councilmen Jose Huizar and Mitchell Englander.

"It further tears the fabric of trust in local public officials, "Blumenfield added. "I am also saddened as this verdict ignominiously ends the career and stains the legacy of a man who had been a trailblazer, an icon and effective legislator for many years."

Councilmember Mike Bonin said, "The Mark Ridley-Thomas I know is the tireless champion, the relentless advocate, the unstoppable force. The things he has achieved cannot be erased, and the fights he has won cannot be undone."

Ridley-Thomas' conviction comes less than a week before a special election in Council District 6 to fill the vacated seat once held by Nury Martinez, who resigned over leaked audio that included racist remarks about a colleagues young Black son. Seven candidates are running for the seat representing the San Fernando Valley.

Her term was set to expire in December 2024.