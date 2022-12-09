Mark Wahlberg Estate Featured in ‘Entourage' Listed for $28.5 million

The Beverly Hills 13,000-square-foot and 1.7-acre residence where Mark Wahlberg once resided was recently put on the market for $28.5 million.

The 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom estate is located in the exclusive Oak Pass Road gated community. In order to take full advantage of the stunning surroundings, the main home offers walls of glass that bring in an abundance of natural light and display the breathtaking ambience.

Myles Lewis of Compass and Skye Hankey of Premier Realty Services are listing the "technologically-advanced" property formerly belonging to the BAFTA award-winning actor.

Wahlberg is best known for films like "The Fighter," "Boogie Nights," "Fear" and "Ted," among many others. He also worked as executive producer for five hit HBO shows, including "Entourage" and "Boardwalk Empire."

The listing highlights Savant's full smart home automation, which provides the ultimate high-tech experience. The home's master suite is particularly grand, which provides guests with canyon views, as well as a fireplace, his and hers bathrooms with gorgeous marble slab countertops, scented oil and steam showers, a hair salon, and a separate entrance for the house's staff.

The kitchen is state-of-the-art, with enormous bi-fold windows that provide indoor-outdoor living atmosphere, Wolf and SubZero appliances, a climate-controlled wine storage, and newly remodeled countertops.

The rooftop terrace provides a private retreat, and the theater, with its 136" screen, wet bar, and wood-burning fireplace, is perfect for a Hollywood aficionado.

The property also offers a two-story guesthouse with a full kitchen, two bedrooms, a stand-alone gym with 3,000 square feet of workout space, two levels of equipment, and a full-size boxing ring.

The estate which is located in one of the country’s most exclusive neighborhoods, with a median home listing price of over $20 million, was once featured on the HBO hit "Entourage," which was loosely based on Mark Wahlberg’s life.

Beverly Hills is known for its iconic Rodeo Drive shopping, as well as many celebrity homes such as Jennifer Aniston, Jack Nicholson, Ashton Kutcher, and Katy Perry. Nearby entertainment includes The Getty Museum, Franklin Canyon Park, as well as the Los Angeles Country Club.