Car Ends Up in Lake at East LA Park

A glow from the car's tail-lights could be seen through the water at Lincoln Park.

By Staff Report

The red glow of tail lights in Lincoln Park lake.
RMG

Dive teams pulled a car from a lake early Monday northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The car was submerged in the lake at Lincoln Park. A red glow from the car’s tail-lights could be seen through the water. 

The car was reported in the water at about 12:30 a.m. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was in the car at the time and details about how the car ended up in the lake were not available. 

The car was pulled from the water at about 6 a.m.

