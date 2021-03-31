Four Killed, Including Child, in City of Orange Business Complex Shooting

A mass shooting in the city of Orange Wednesday left at least four people dead, including a child, and two injured, including the suspected shooter, police said.

Orange police responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue around 5:30 p.m. and arrived as shots were being fired, the Orange Police Department said. Police found multiple victims at the scene, including fatalities.

Police said they shot at the suspected shooter upon arriving at the scene, and it was unclear if the suspect's wounds were self-inflicted.

No officers were injured, the Orange Police Department said.

A female victim was injured with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital in critical condition, Orange police Lt. Jennifer Amat said at a nighttime news conference. Amat said that the suspected shooter was also in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

No other information was immediately available about the victims and officials said the next news conference would be at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Wednesday's shooting was the deadliest mass shooting in the city since the 1997 Caltrans shooting that left four workers and a gunman dead, Amat said.

Nationally, Wednesday's tragedy marked the third major mass shooting in as many weeks, concluding a month that featured the Atlanta spa shootings on March 16 and the Boulder supermarket mass shooting on March 22.

Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight. https://t.co/nw3On2RJH2 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 1, 2021

Gov. Gavin Newsom called the shooting "horrifying and heartbreaking."

Rep. Katie Porter, congresswoman from Orange County, issued a statement: “I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely.”