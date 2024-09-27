Woman pleads guilty in high-end Massachusetts and the Washington, D.C. area brothel bust

A woman accused of operating a high-end brothel network with wealthy and prominent clients in Massachusetts and the Washington, D.C., suburbs pleaded guilty in federal court Friday.

Han Lee and two others were indicted earlier this year on one count of conspiracy to persuade, entice, and coerce one or more individuals to travel in interstate or foreign commerce to engage in prostitution and one count of money laundering, according to prosecutors.

James Lee of Torrance, California, and Junmyung Lee of Dedham, Massachusetts, also were indicted.

Han Lee initially had entered a not guilty plea before changing her plea. She remained in custody and faces up to 25 years in prison for the two felonies.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials say the brothel functioned as a kind of club, offering clients menus of women and services for meet-ups at rented luxury apartments in Cambridge and Watertown, Mass., as well as eastern Virginia

Han Lee, 42, entered court dressed in an orange shirt and orange pants, her black hair tied in the back. She also relied on the help of a translator. Lee said she was not a U.S. citizen and had gone as far as high school in her education.

She was told that by pleading guilty she could be deported from the country.

Scott Lauer, a lawyer for Han Lee, said she would remain in custody after the hearing but declined to comment further. A lawyer for James Lee declined to comment. A lawyer representing Junmyung Lee said his next court appearance has been rescheduled.

Authorities said the commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and northern Virginia catered to politicians, company executives, military officers, lawyers, professors and other well-connected clients.

Prosecutors have not publicly named any of the buyers and they have not been charged. Acting Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Josh Levy has said prosecutors are committed to holding accountable both those who ran the scheme and those who fueled the demand.

Federal law enforcement and Cambridge police announced that three people were arrested for allegedly running a high-end brothel through rented luxury apartments in Massachusetts and Virginia. Watch the full remarks from their press conference at Boston's federal courthouse.

Some of the buyers have appealed to the highest court in Massachusetts in a bid to have their names remain private.

At one point through a translator, Han Lee said that she didn't control the women, but agreed that she had persuaded them to engage in interstate travel to take part in prostitution.

The women who worked in the brothels were not identified or criminally charged and were considered victims, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said their evidence included witness testimony from women who worked at the brothels, sex buyers who made appointments or received services, physical surveillance and electronic evidence.

Han Lee maintained the operation from 2020 to November 2023. The money made at the brothels was sometimes kept in the freezer to be picked up, prosecutors said. They said she also helped train Junmyung Lee to help vet sex buyers.

The brothel operation used websites that falsely claimed to advertise nude models for professional photography, prosecutors allege. The operators rented high-end apartments to use as brothels in Watertown and Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Tysons and Fairfax, Virginia, prosecutors said. Brothels were maintained at four locations in Massachusetts and two in Virginia.

Han Lee recruited women and maintained the websites and brothels, according to authorities, who said she paid Junmyung Lee, who was one of her employees, between $6,000 and $8,000 in cash per month in exchange for his work booking appointments for the buyers and bringing women to the brothels.

The operators raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars through the network, where men paid from approximately $350 to upwards of $600 per hour depending on the services, according to prosecutors.

Officials say Han Lee concealed more than $1 million in proceeds from the ring by converting the cash into money orders, among other things, to make it look legitimate.

Investigators said they found money orders in a Louis Vuitton shoebox, condoms and lubricants in bulk, an ill-gotten Corvette and "appointment books" at the Massachusetts apartments of two people believed to have run a high-end brothel in the Boston and D.C. areas.

According to court documents, the defendants established house rules for the women during their stays in a given city to protect and maintain the secrecy of the business and ensure the women did not draw attention to the prostitution work inside apartment buildings.

Authorities seized cash, ledgers detailing the activities of the brothels and phones believed to be used to communicate with the sex customers from their apartments, according to court papers.

Each website described a verification process that interested sex buyers undertook to be eligible for appointment bookings, including requiring clients to complete a form providing their full names, email addresses, phone numbers, employers and references if they had one, authorities said.

The defendants also kept local brothel phone numbers to communicate with customers; sent them a "menu" of available options at the brothel, including the women and sexual services available and the hourly rate; and texted customers directions to the brothel's location, investigators said.

She is next due in court for sentencing on Dec. 20.