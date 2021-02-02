Los Angeles

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Auto Parts Storage Facility in Cypress Park

By Oscar Flores

Over 100 firefighters were battling a fire at an auto parts storage facility in the Cypress Park area of Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the 1000 block of N. San Fernando Road at about 4 a.m. and reported fire coming out of the roof of the one-story building with dense interior storage, said Brian Humphrey with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The area is blocked off. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

