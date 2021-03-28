Pacific Palisades

Massive Water Main Break in Pacific Palisades Floods Apartment Complexes, Nearby Streets

The incident was reported at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Sunset Blvd. and Muskingum Avenue.

By Oscar Flores

NBC Universal, Inc.

A water main break in Pacific Palisades Sunday evening flooded several streets and apartment complexes.

The incident was reported at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Sunset Blvd. and Muskingum Avenue.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says its crews did everything they could to control the flow of water and reduce damage after a large volume of water due to the water main break threatened several apartment buildings, and only one of the apartment buildings has been damaged at this point.

Firefighters rescued one person from the water and was not injured, according to LAFD.

LA County lifeguards assisted with searching the deep water in a subterranean parking garage to make sure no one was stranded in a submerged vehicle, according to the fire department.

The Department of Water and Power worked on shutting the water off. LAFD crews remained at the scene for several hours to help pump water from out of the parking garage and affected apartments.

A shelter-in-place was ordered for affected residents since the parking garage was the most affected, LAFD said. No residents have been displaced.

The cause of the water main break is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Pacific PalisadesLAFDFloodingWater Main Break
