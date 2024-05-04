Long Beach

‘May the Fourth be with you.' Darth Vader, Princess Leia visit young patients in Long Beach

Some of the famous "Star Wars" characters spent one-on-one time with young people hospitalized at the MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital

By Helen Jeong and Annette Arreola

Young patients hospitalized in Long Beach welcomed a special visit from forces beyond the galaxy Saturday, May 4, also known as the unofficial “Star Wars” Day.

Galactic joy infiltrated every room of MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital as Darth Vader, Princess Leia and a Stormtrooper spent time with each patient.

“It was amazing. I loved it,” Jayden Hicks said while holding a lightsaber.

A 2-year-old boy, who was hospitalized in the Long Beach hospital in February, got his mind off his grueling treatment as he welcomed Darth Vader to his hospital room.

“Stuff like this makes it easier for us,” Oscar Nava, the father of the young boy said. 

The famous movie characters were played by volunteers from The 501st Legion, an international costuming organization that creates and promotes costumes from the film franchise.

“One girl said it was the best day she’s had in a long time, one of the best days of her life,” Alexandra Browning, a volunteer who played Princess Leia, said.

Caregivers also believed laughter spreading through the hospital may offer more forceful healing for the young patients.

“A lot of the time, we’re focused on what’s wrong and how we can fix it with medicine,” Chris King, a child life specialist with MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital, said. “But attitude and outlook can play a big role in how you feel.”

