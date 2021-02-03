Mayor Announces Mobile Vaccination Program Aimed at Neighborhoods With Highest COVID-19 Rates, Deaths

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a mobile vaccination program Wednesday aimed at bringing COVID-19 vaccines to neighborhoods with the highest rates of the virus and coronavirus-related deaths.

The program began Tuesday in Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson's district in South Los Angeles, Garcetti said.

"The mobile clinic program began delivering vaccines directly to the community, to those seniors who need to get this vaccine but can't necessarily walk to or drive to a vaccination center," Garcetti said.

"On the first day of this effort, we met our goal and we'll keep delivering vaccines before returning again in four weeks to provide these community members with their second dose." Garcetti did not specify how many doses were administered or what the city's goal was.

The program will continue next week, with mobile clinics being deployed to Councilman Curren Price's district in South Los Angeles, Garcetti said.